Matthew Morrison & Wife Renee Welcome Baby Revel James Makai!

Congratulations are in order for Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee – they welcomed their first child, Revel James Makai!

The couple announced their baby’s arrival on Instagram. Matthew also confirmed the baby’s birth date as October 12.

“To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world🚂. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning…” Matthew wrote.

“I’m in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama! My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.. I see so much of your Papa in you already.. I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm… I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman… Our Revel James! #oneandonly #thereal #morrisonadventures,” Renee added.

Congrats to the happy couple!