Sun, 22 October 2017 at 10:05 am

Maxim's Halloween Party Brings Out Lots of Interesting Costumes!

Lots of guests were in attendance at Maxim’s Halloween Party held at LA Center Studios on Saturday (October 21) in Los Angeles.

Among the guests were Bachelor Nation’s DeMario Jackson as a biker and Corinne Olympios as an angel, as well as Chad Johnson and Chase McNary. Lamar Odom and Jason Derulo also hit up the blue carpet, but it doesn’t look like they dressed up in costume.

Nicky Whelan dressed as The Fifth Element‘s Leeloo, Tara Reid rocked a Devil look, Joanna Krupa as Cleopatra, Aubrey O’Day as a hippie, and EJ Johnson as a Disney’s Cruella. See all the pics below!
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Aubrey O'Day, Chad Johnson, Chase McNary, Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson, EJ Johnson, Jason Derulo, Joanna Krupa, Lamar Odom, Nicky Whelan, Tara Reid

