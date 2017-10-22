Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 11:04 pm

Owen Wilson Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Rio!

Owen Wilson is getting in some swim time!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted swimming at Ipanema Beach on Sunday (October 22) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Owen is in town along with many other stars, including Bono and Madonna, to attend the wedding of model Michele Alves and manager Guy Oseary.

During his beach trip, Owen also stopped to pose for a few photos with fans.

The Cars 3 star visited The Ellen Show back in June and shared details about his adorable two sons, Ford, 6, and Finn, 3.
