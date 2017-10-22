Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 9:02 am

Pink Sings Five Hits at 'We Can Survive' Benefit Concert

Pink takes the stage to perform at the annual CBS We Can Survive benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday (October 21) in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old entertainer closed out the star-studded show. She went on at about 10pm, and noted that it was past her bedtime!

Pink sang five songs for the packed crowd including her 2001 hit “Get the Party Started,” new songs “What About Us,” “Beautiful Trauma,” and “Barbies,” and closed the show with 2010′s “Raise Your Glass.”

The concert’s aim is to raise awareness for breast cancer during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
