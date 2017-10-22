Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 5:20 pm

Rita Ora Co-Hosts BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards with Nick Grimshaw

Rita Ora wears multiple outfits while hosting the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards at Wembley Arena on Sunday (October 22) in London.

The 26-year-old singer and actress was joined by her co-host Nick Grimshaw as they brought on a number of goofy tactics throughout the show.

Also in attendance were Ella Eyre, Tallia Storm, Anne-Marie, Tilly Keeper, James Arthur, and YouTuber Oli White.

Rita opened the show with a performance of her latest single “Anywhere.” Check out a clip below!

James also hit the stage for a duet of “Say You Won’t Let Go” with Camila Cabello. Check that out right here.
