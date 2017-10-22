Rita Ora Promotes Her New Single 'Anywhere' in London

Rita Ora leaves an interview at BBC Radio Two Studios on Saturday morning (October 21) in London, England.

The 26-year-old actress and singer went ’70s chic in a pair of flared corduroy pants, a silk shirt, and and white trench coat as she greeted fans after her interview.

Rita has been making the rounds to promote her new single “Anywhere” – which she just released a few days ago.

Just a few short hours after debuting the song, Rita released the super cool music video for “Anywhere” as well!