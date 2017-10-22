Top Stories
Rita Ora Promotes Her New Single 'Anywhere' in London

Rita Ora leaves an interview at BBC Radio Two Studios on Saturday morning (October 21) in London, England.

The 26-year-old actress and singer went ’70s chic in a pair of flared corduroy pants, a silk shirt, and and white trench coat as she greeted fans after her interview.

Rita has been making the rounds to promote her new single “Anywhere” – which she just released a few days ago.

Just a few short hours after debuting the song, Rita released the super cool music video for “Anywhere” as well!
