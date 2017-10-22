Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 12:04 pm

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Are Still Going Strong!

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are still going strong!

The 42-year-old actress and 74-year-old actress were seen holding hands while heading out on Saturday (October 21) in Philadelphia, Penn.

Holland and Sarah were last seen out together back in August.

Sarah is probably in town to film her upcoming movie Glass. Her co-stars have been seen starting to film the M. Night Shyamalan thriller. Stay tuned for set photos!

