Selena Gomez Celebrates a Friend's Birthday in NYC!

Selena Gomez had a fun night out with friends!

The 25-year-old songstress was spotted leaving her apartment on Saturday night (October 21) in New York City.

Selena looked cute in a matching black fringe top and bottom, paired with a long grey coat.

She was reportedly on her way to a friend’s birthday celebration and could be seen enjoying the evening in a friend’s Instagram story.

Selena has been keeping busy in NYC filming her new Woody Allen movie and has a new song with Marshmello coming out later this week.

Check out Selena‘s Instagram story appearance below…