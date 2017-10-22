Shia LaBeouf Keeps a Low Profile for His Flight into LAX

Shia LaBeouf tries to avoid cameras as he arrives at LAX Airport on Thursday night (October 19) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor went cool and comfy in a baseball hat, sweats, and boots as he arrived back in town after his late night flight.

The following day, Shia was spotted wearing a “Fields of Dreams” sweatshirt as he picked up coffee to go from a gas station.

Last month, Shia attended the 2017 Toronto Film Festival premiere of his new movie Borg Vs. McEnroe.

