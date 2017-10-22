Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 8:00 am

Shia LaBeouf Keeps a Low Profile for His Flight into LAX

Shia LaBeouf Keeps a Low Profile for His Flight into LAX

Shia LaBeouf tries to avoid cameras as he arrives at LAX Airport on Thursday night (October 19) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor went cool and comfy in a baseball hat, sweats, and boots as he arrived back in town after his late night flight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf

The following day, Shia was spotted wearing a “Fields of Dreams” sweatshirt as he picked up coffee to go from a gas station.

Last month, Shia attended the 2017 Toronto Film Festival premiere of his new movie Borg Vs. McEnroe.

10+ pictures inside of Shia LaBeouf out and about…
Just Jared on Facebook
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 01
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 02
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 03
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 04
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 05
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 06
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 07
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 08
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 09
shia labeouf keeps a low profile for his flight into lax 10

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, WENN
Posted to: Shia LaBeouf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr