Sun, 22 October 2017 at 7:23 pm

Val & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Show Affection to the Partners at Maxim Party

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Val look seductively at their respective real life partners while attending the 2017 Maxim Halloween Party on Saturday (October 21) in Los Angeles.

The brothers wore Dia De Los Muertos face paint while their women – Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson, respectively – wore zombie like face makeup.

Fellow DWTS pro Sharna Burgess was also in attendance, wearing a sexy Harry Potter costume.

“My 🍯was 🔥last night ❤️ #maximhalloween,” Peta captioned a photo of her and Maksim at the party.

Val, Maksim, and Peta will be competing in Monday night’s “Night at the Movies” themed episode of Dancing With The Stars. Find out what song and dance the pros will be doing with their partners right here!

Photos: FayesVision/WENN
Posted to: jenna johnson, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy

