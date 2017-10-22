Which Songs Should Justin Timberlake Perform at Super Bowl 2018?

The news is out: Justin Timberlake is officially performing at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show this coming February!

But what is the 36-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer going to perform at the event?

With a huge selection of smash hits to choose from beginning with his 2002 solo debut with “Like I Love You” (and he could even dip into his *NSYNC roots!), choosing a set list for the 12-minute spectacle is no easy task.

Which songs do you think Justin should perform for his 2018 halftime show?

Choose your dream set list below – we’ll reveal the most popular picks right here on November 1!