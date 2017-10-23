Anna Faris Explains Why Ex Chris Pratt Wrote Her Book Forward

Anna Faris is opening up about why her ex Chris Pratt wrote the intro to her new book Unqualified.

The 40-year-old actress made an appearance on Build series to promote the book on Monday (October 22) in New York City.

Earlier in the day, she stopped by Live! With Kelly and Ryan to talk about Chris, who she split with earlier this year, and his involvement in the book.

“We’re great and he’s amazing. It was so kind of him to do that. We’re great friends and always will be,” Anna explained.

