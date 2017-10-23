Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 9:04 pm

Billy Joel & Wife Alexis Roderick Welcome Baby Girl!

Billy Joel & Wife Alexis Roderick Welcome Baby Girl!

Congratulations to Billy Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick!

The 68-year-old entertainer and the 35-year-old equestrian welcomed a baby girl on Sunday (October 22), who they named Remy Anne.

“Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family. Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled,” Billy‘s publicist said in a statement.

Billy and Alexis are already parents to three-year-old Della Rose.

Billy is also dad to singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, 31, his daughter with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

