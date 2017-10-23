'Blade Runner 2049' Director Denis Villeneuve Talks Box Office Disappointment
Director Denis Villeneuve has opened up about the underwhelming box office performance of Blade Runner 2049.
The flick, starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, has earned just $74 million in total in the US box office, rendering the film a bit of a disappointment in financial terms.
“As a filmmaker, I’m not arrogant,” Denis told Vulture. “People put a lot of money in the movie to allow me to make something like Blade Runner. They trusted me, and they gave me a lot of freedom, and they are friends. So of course I want the movie to be a success at the end of the day. It’s a long journey, but I want them not to lose money.”
Pictured: Harrison joining his co-stars Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks, as well as director Denis at their Blade Runner 2049 press conference held at the Ritz-Carlton on Monday (October 23) in Tokyo, Japan.
