Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Get Flirty on Twitter Amid Dating Rumors

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are taking their romance to Twitter!

The rumored on-again couple called things off earlier this year but have been sparking rumors that they’re back together.

Chris and Jenny were spotted on several dinner dates in Atlanta, Georgia, where Chris is filming the new Avengers movie.

Then, over the weekend, the duo had a cute convo on Twitter about TV theme songs.

"Probably haven't"???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7pm and you've had the whoooole weekend. Cmon. — jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 21, 2017

The theme song to Mash stresses me out. The Pavlovian response is that it's time to go to bed and I probably haven't done my homework. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 21, 2017

"Probably haven't"???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7pm and you've had the whoooole weekend. Cmon. — jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 21, 2017

How's your handwriting? Can you write me a note? Let's cut class! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 22, 2017