Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 5:29 pm

Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Get Flirty on Twitter Amid Dating Rumors

Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Get Flirty on Twitter Amid Dating Rumors

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are taking their romance to Twitter!

The rumored on-again couple called things off earlier this year but have been sparking rumors that they’re back together.

Chris and Jenny were spotted on several dinner dates in Atlanta, Georgia, where Chris is filming the new Avengers movie.

Then, over the weekend, the duo had a cute convo on Twitter about TV theme songs.

“The theme song to Mash stresses me out. The Pavlovian response is that it’s time to go to bed and I probably haven’t done my homework,” Chris wrote.

Jenny responded, “‘Probably haven’t'???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven’t you? It’s 7pm and you’ve had the whoooole weekend. Cmon.”

Check out the entire cute interaction below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Evans, Jenny Slate

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr