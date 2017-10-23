Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Red Carpet with Pregnant Girlfriend & Son

Cristiano Ronaldo gets in family time on the red carpet at the Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday (October 23) in London, England.

The 32-year-old soccer player was joined at the event by his pregnant girlfriend Georgiana Rodriguez and his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

Georgiana, 23, took to Instagram earlier in the day to share a photo of her and Cristiano‘s twin babies.

“Díganme si esto se puede aguantar!!!! #myboy💙 Buen día☀️☀️☀️,” she captioned the photo seen below. This translates to, “Tell me if you can stand this! Good day.”
