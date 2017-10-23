Dakota Johnson, Ashton Kutcher, & More Stars Land in Rio!

There was a star-studded flight to Rio that landed in town this morning!

Dakota Johnson and Ashton Kutcher were among the stars seen stepping out of the airport on Monday (October 23) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Dakota was joined by jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer while Ashton walked side by side with Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis.

It is rumored that talent manager and businessman Guy Oseary is getting married this week in Rio and that they will be attending.

See a video that Jennifer posted to Instagram stories below!