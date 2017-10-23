'Dancing With the Stars' 2017: Top 8 Celebs Revealed!

One of the contestants was cut from the competition during “Movie Night” on Dancing With the Stars and the final eight has been revealed!

All of the stars and their partners did dances that were themed to their favorite movies.

WHO WENT HOME? Meet the contestant who was voted off fifth

At the end of the show, the scores from the night were combined with the votes from last week to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top eight…