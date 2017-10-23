Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 9:58 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 6 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 6 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the sixth week of season 25 and the scores are in.

During the competition this week, the couples were tasked with performing one unlearned dance, capturing the spirit of a specific movie genre.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and guest Shania Twain – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…

Victoria & Val – 31 out of 40
Nikki & Artem – 36 out of 40
Jordan & Lindsay – 39 out of 40
Nick & Peta – 26 out of 40
Vanessa & Maks – 36 out of 40
Frankie & Witney – 31 out of 40
Terrell & Cheryl – 37 out of 40
Drew & Emma – 30 out of 40
Lindsey & Mark – 40 out of 40
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

