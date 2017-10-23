'Dancing with the Stars' Songs & Dances for 2017's Night at the Movies

It’s week number six of Dancing with the Stars and the theme of tonight’s episode is Night at the Movies!

Each celebrity and dancing pro will dance to a specific movie genre including action, foreign, spy, musical, sci-fi, drama, sports or animation. The dancers will be dancing in the styles of jazz, rumba, tango, quickstep, and more.

At the end of the episode, one couple will be eliminated based on the results of their dances last week. Be sure to keep voting to avoid your favorites going home!

Click inside for the full list of songs and dances from DWTS week six…

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Paso Doblé – “Legend” by The Score (Action)

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Jazz – “Holly Rock” by Sheila E. (Animation)

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Rumba – “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran (Drama)

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Argentine Tango – “Human” by Sevdaliza (Sci-Fi)

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – Samba – “Wild Wild West” by Dru Hill, Will Smith & Kool Mo Dee (Western)

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Argentine Tango – “Dernière Danse” by Indila (Foreign)

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Jive – “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man (Spy)

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “Let’s Be Bad” from “Smash” (Musical)

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – “We Will Rock You” by Queen (Sports)