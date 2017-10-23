Daniel Day-Lewis' Final Film 'Phantom Thread' Debuts First Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming movie Phantom Thread, set to be Daniel Day-Lewis‘ final film in front of the camera, has been released.

The three-time Oscar winner is retiring following the release of the new movie, written and directed by his frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson.

Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.

Phantom Thread will be released in select theaters on December 25.



PHANTOM THREAD – Official Trailer