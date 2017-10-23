David Cross Apologizes to Charlyne Yi Again on Twitter

David Cross is once again apologizing to actress Charlyne Yi after she accused him of saying racist comments to her several years ago.

The 53-year-old actor’s wife Amber Tamblyn has spoken out to show her support for Charlyne and also defend her husband.

Charlyne took to Twitter this weekend to ask people not to throw hate at David and Amber.

“I don’t support anyone who has taken this tango between @davidcrosss & I to use it as an opportunity to threaten or spread hate onto him & @ambertamblyn. It doesn’t help matters whatsoever. We have a lot of growing to do, us weird human beings with our all our pain,” she tweeted. “We’re all just afraid, fragile creatures trying to learn how to build bridges to find peace with one another. When both David & my walls fall down, hopefully we can have a heart to heart, & laugh & cry. Communication from the heart is the only way. Peace.”

David replied to these tweets by saying, “Charlyne I’m sorry that I hurt you and that this whole thing played out as it did. I look forward to communicating whenever you see fit.”