Mon, 23 October 2017 at 5:00 am

DJ Snake feat. Max Frost: 'Broken Summer' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

DJ Snake feat. Max Frost: 'Broken Summer' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

DJ Snake is back with a chill new track called “Broken Summer,” which you can listen to right here!

The 31-year-old French DJ and producer dropped his latest song on Monday (October 23), which is a nostalgic and moody ode to the end of summer and the conclusion of a summer romance.

The track was recorded in Paris recently with Austin-based singer-songwriter Max Frost.

DJ Snake is about to shoot the music video for his latest single with Lauv and director Colin Tilley in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Broken Summer” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to see the “Broken Summer” lyrics…
Photos: Geffen Records
