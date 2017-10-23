Drew Scott Honors Action Movies with a Paso doble on 'DWTS' (Video)

Drew Scott hits the dance floor for an action-packed performance during Movie Night on Dancing With the Stars!

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star did a Paso doble set to the tune of “Legend” by The Score during the live taping on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

Drew and his partner Emma Slater got some harsh feedback from the judges for their performance, but guest judge Shania Twain enjoyed it and gave them a 9! Overall, they earned 30 out of 40 points.

Watch the performance below and vote if you want them to stay!