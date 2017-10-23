Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 6:21 pm

Elizabeth Banks Honors Laverne Cox at Outfest Awards

Elizabeth Banks Honors Laverne Cox at Outfest Awards

Laverne Cox poses for a photo with Elizabeth Banks at the 2017 Outfest Legacy Awards on Sunday night (October 22) at Vibiana in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Orange Is the New Black actress was honored at the event and Elizabeth was there to present the award.

Legendary actress Rita Moreno was also honored and she was joined by her One Day at a Time co-star Justina Machado.

“Wow last night was incredible. Thank you @outfest and #outfestlegacyawards for the honor and for the incredible work you do,” Laverne wrote on Instagram. “So when a living legend #RitaMoreno needs a resting place you oblige. What an incredible woman. I love you Ms. Moreno. Thank you @zackarydrucker and @elizabethbanks for your amazing words. And thank you @jazzmunnichcala for gracing us with you presence last minute and for joining me onstage to share the trailblazer honor because you truly are a trailblazer. Thank you to my entire team as well. I love you all.”

FYI: Laverne is wearing a Victoria Hayes dress, Ruthie Davis shoes, a Devi Kroell clutch, H Stern earrings, a Dionea Orcini bracelet, a Monica Vinader necklace, and rings by W. Britt and John Hardy.
Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 01
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 02
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 03
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 04
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 05
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 06
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 07
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 08
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 09
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 10
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 11
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 12
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 13
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 14
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 15
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 16
elizabeth banks honors laverne cox at outfest awards 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elizabeth Banks, Justina Machado, Laverne Cox, Rita Moreno

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr