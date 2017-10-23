Elizabeth Banks Honors Laverne Cox at Outfest Awards

Laverne Cox poses for a photo with Elizabeth Banks at the 2017 Outfest Legacy Awards on Sunday night (October 22) at Vibiana in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Orange Is the New Black actress was honored at the event and Elizabeth was there to present the award.

Legendary actress Rita Moreno was also honored and she was joined by her One Day at a Time co-star Justina Machado.

“Wow last night was incredible. Thank you @outfest and #outfestlegacyawards for the honor and for the incredible work you do,” Laverne wrote on Instagram. “So when a living legend #RitaMoreno needs a resting place you oblige. What an incredible woman. I love you Ms. Moreno. Thank you @zackarydrucker and @elizabethbanks for your amazing words. And thank you @jazzmunnichcala for gracing us with you presence last minute and for joining me onstage to share the trailblazer honor because you truly are a trailblazer. Thank you to my entire team as well. I love you all.”

