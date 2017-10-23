Top Stories
Emma Stone Chats with Director Cary Fukunaga on 'Maniac' Set

Emma Stone sits with director Cary Fukunaga for a chat while filming their new Netflix series Maniac.

The 28-year-old actress filmed the show today (October 23) in Brooklyn, New York, and spoke with her director between takes.

Jonah Hill also stars in the series, which will reportedly debut sometime next year on the streaming service. Stay tuned for more information when it becomes available!

See the photos of Emma Stone on set today while filming in Brooklyn…
