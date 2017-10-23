Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Gerard Butler Freaks Out While Shaving His Beard Off - Watch Now!

Gerard Butler was forced to shave off his beard and he wasn’t too happy about it!

The 47-year-old actor had been growing his beard for almost a year but had to cut it for for his role in Hunter Killer.

Gerard took to his Instagram to document the experience, writing, “The shave in action. Consider myself trimmed, finally.”

In the video, Gerard wails as he shaves off the beard.

“I have to cut my hair, shave my beard to do some additional photography on Hunter Killer…I’m totally depressed…It’s gone! It’s gone!” Gerard can be heard saying.

Check out the hilarious video below…

  • Sonia

    *cries for the rest of the day*

  • Nicole

    Oh, no Gerry! I love your beard😲😱 😭 My 💔!

  • Time to ask…

    Perfect! I like his hair cut, he looks much better, younger.

  • Nicole

    I love him any!👌💋
    Now he’s respectable again and ready to 🎬 🎥 !

  • DorothyfromOz

    Ouch, he did it without shaving cream !!! That’s gotta itch !!