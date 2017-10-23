'Hocus Pocus' Cast - Where Are They Now?

Hocus Pocus is definitely a fan favorite movie this time of year, and we’re looking back on the leading members of the cast to see where they are now!

The movie was released over 20 years ago back in 1993 and soon became a cult favorite film to enjoy for Halloween.

The film starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the three Sanderson witches returning from the dead to complete a potion to make them young again.

Click through the slideshow to find out where all your favorite Hocus Pocus actors are today…