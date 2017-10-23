Idris Elba & Catherine Zeta-Jones Take the Stage at Best FIFA Football Awards

Top Stories
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Idris Elba teamed up for the Best FIFA Football Awards!

The 48-year-old Ocean’s Twelve actress and the 45-year-old Dark Tower actor hit the green carpet at the event on Monday (October 23) in London, England.

Catherine dazzled in a semi-sheer metallic slit dress, while Idris looked dapper in a black and white suit.

Idris served as host of the award show and changed into a beige trench coat, red and white scarf, and newboy cap while presenting the FIFA Fan Award.

Catherine also spoke on stage as she and Idris presented Olivier Giroud of France and Arsenal with the the Fifa Puskas Award.

FYI: Catherine is wearing Zuhair Murad.

