Jaime Pressly Welcomes Twin Boys - Find Out Their Names!

Mon, 23 October 2017 at 7:16 pm

Jaime Pressly and her partner Hamzi Hijazi just welcomed new additions to their family!

The 40-year-old My Name Is Earl actress gave birth to twin boys on October 16th, who the couple named Leo and Lenon!

Jaime took to her Instagram to make the exciting announcement.

“They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble,” Jaime captioned an adorable photo of the boys.

Jaime is also mom to a 10-year-old son named Dezi James from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to Jaime and Hamzi!

