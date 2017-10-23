Jaimie Alexander & Ming-Na Wen Honored at Action Icon Awards

Jaimie Alexander and Ming-Na Wen walk the carpet at the 2017 Action Icon Awards held at the Sheraton Universal on Sunday afternoon (October 23) in Universal City, Calif.

The ladies were both honored at the event – Jaimie with the Action Iconic Award and Ming-Na with the Action Icon Award.

“Really honored to receive the #ActionIconicAward yesterday with my amazing double @stuntgirlheidi 👊🏻,” Jaimie wrote on Instagram.

“Honored to receive #actioniconawards and celebrating with some of our @agentsofshield Action Unit! Also, super happy for Ming Qiu for being nominated for Stuntwoman of the Year!! She is SOOO deserving of it!” Ming-Na wrote on Instagram.

Also pictured at the event are Rachel Crow and Alyson Stoner.

FYI: Jaimie is wearing a David Koma dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.