Jane Fonda Says Issues Of Sexual Abuse is 'Universal' for Women

Jane Fonda looks stunningly fierce as she graces the latest cover of Stellar magazine!

On speaking out about sexual abuse: “I don’t think I’m the only woman whose life has been profoundly affected by issues of sexuality. Whether it’s abuse, or wanting to please, or betrayal, or insecurity… it’s quite universal. Sex has had a big impact on my life – and not always in a good way.’”

On her being in the midst of what she refers to often as her ‘third act’: “When I was starting out, women weren’t supposed to exercise or have muscles. Now a lot of us, myself included, are staying active and healthier longer. I feel warmer and lighter. I had no idea that this was the case with advanced age. I feel, in a way, like I’m just starting out.”

On family and relationship with her children – Troy and daughters Vanessa and Mary: “Pretty good, but a work in progress. I don’t think the work between parents and children ever ends. Maybe some people are fine enough human beings that they do it right from the get-go. But most don’t, and I certainly did not. I’m constantly having to learn and listen and ask for forgiveness and just try to get better at it, you know? The reality that I wasn.t necessarily a good mother helped me play those things (her character Addie in current show Our Souls At Night), actually.”

