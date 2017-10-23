Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 12:18 pm

Janel Parrish Engaged to Chris Long - See Her Ring!

Janel Parrish Engaged to Chris Long - See Her Ring!

Pretty Little LiarsJanel Parrish has just announced that she’s engaged to her longtime love Chris Long!

“Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long” Janel posted on her Instagram.

Chris posted the same photo as Janel with the caption, “Locked it up.”

If you didn’t know, Janel is currently working on the Grease musical in Toronto, where she’ll star as Sandy. Chris returned to the city to propose.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Year one down. The happiest. Can't wait for what's to come @janelparrish

A post shared by C. Long (@c_long) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chris Long, Janel Parrish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr