Janel Parrish Engaged to Chris Long - See Her Ring!

Pretty Little Liars‘ Janel Parrish has just announced that she’s engaged to her longtime love Chris Long!

“Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long” Janel posted on her Instagram.

Chris posted the same photo as Janel with the caption, “Locked it up.”

If you didn’t know, Janel is currently working on the Grease musical in Toronto, where she’ll star as Sandy. Chris returned to the city to propose.

Congrats to the happy couple!

