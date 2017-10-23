Mon, 23 October 2017 at 10:04 am
Jennifer Aniston Joins Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall for Dinner!
Jennifer Aniston joined Sandra Bullock and her partner Bryan Randall for dinner!
Sandra and Bryan were seen holding hands while leaving Il Piccolino as Jennifer led the way on Saturday (October 21) in West Hollywood, Calif. It looks like lots of onlookers were trying to get a glimpse of the famous actresses as they left the restaurant.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer and Sandra have been good pals for years. They’ve been seen on double dates before with their partners!
Check out the photos from the night out below….
Photos: Backgrid
