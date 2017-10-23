Mon, 23 October 2017 at 10:04 am

Jennifer Aniston Joins Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall for Dinner!

Jennifer Aniston Joins Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall for Dinner!

Jennifer Aniston joined Sandra Bullock and her partner Bryan Randall for dinner!

Sandra and Bryan were seen holding hands while leaving Il Piccolino as Jennifer led the way on Saturday (October 21) in West Hollywood, Calif. It looks like lots of onlookers were trying to get a glimpse of the famous actresses as they left the restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer and Sandra have been good pals for years. They’ve been seen on double dates before with their partners!

Check out the photos from the night out below….
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston sandra bullock dinner 01
jennifer aniston sandra bullock dinner 02
jennifer aniston sandra bullock dinner 03
jennifer aniston sandra bullock dinner 04
jennifer aniston sandra bullock dinner 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bryan Randall, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr