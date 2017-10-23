Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Begin Filming 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have started filming their new movie Second Act!

The pair were seen on the set of the new movie on Monday (October 23) in Queens, New York.

Here’s a plot summary: Second Act follows a big-box store employee (Lopez) who, after reinventing herself, gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

Vanessa Hudgens also just joined the cast of the movie, but no sign of her filming just yet.