Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Eric McCormack Attend the 'Bright Star' Opening in L.A.!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric McCormack pose for photos on the red carpet at the Bright Star opening night performance on Friday (October 20) at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

The guys were joined by Lea Thompson, Joshua Malina, Barrett Foa, Mark Feuerstein, and more to check out the Broadway musical’s debut on the west coast.

Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, who wrote the music for the show, stepped out on the red carpet.

The musical stars Carmen Cusack and AJ Shively, who both appeared in the show on Broadway.

See the show now at the Ahmanson through November 19.