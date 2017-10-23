Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 4:00 am

Joe Manganiello & Isabela Moner Get Sporty at the NFL Express Your Style Event!

Joe Manganiello & Isabela Moner Get Sporty at the NFL Express Your Style Event!

Joe Manganiello and Isabela Moner are ready for some football!

The 40-year-old actor and the 16-year-old actress and singer came together for the NFL’s LA Style event at Levi’s Haus of Strauss on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Manganiello

Guests at the event celebrated by customizing their NFL Levi’s jean jackets, screen printing shirts and shopping the looks from the NFL’s latest collection.

Joe wore a Pittsburgh Steelers pro line raglan tee, while Isabela opted for her Arizona Cardinals tee.
Credit: AP Images for National Football League; Photos: Hiro Ueno
Posted to: Isabela Moner, Joe Manganiello

