John Stamos & Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh Are Engaged!

Mon, 23 October 2017 at 12:57 am

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are engaged!

The 54-year-old Fuller House actor made the announcement on his Instagram with a cute drawing of the couple in front of Cinderella’s castle in Disneyland on Sunday night (October 22).

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍” he captioned the post.

John began dating the 31-year-old actress early last year. Fun fact: the two once appeared on the same Law & Order: SVU episode back in 2011!

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

