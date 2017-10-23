Top Stories
John Stamos & Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh Are Engaged!

Justin Timberlake Confirms Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2018 - Watch!

Justin Bieber Is All Smiles While Hanging Out at Church!

Justin Bieber appears to be in great spirits!

The 23-year-old “Friends” pop superstar was spotted at the Zoe Church on Sunday (October 22) in Los Angeles.

Justin looked stylish in a black Gucci long-sleeve shirt while smiling and talking to members of the church community.

Justin recently revealed that his entire torso is now covered in tattoos in an Instagram post on Saturday (October 21).

Bloodpop recently unveiled a Julia Michaels remix of “Friends,” his hit track with Justin that climbed into the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August.
