Mon, 23 October 2017 at 12:08 pm

Justin Hartley Stuffs His Boxers for Breast Cancer Research on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Justin Hartley puts his gaming skills to the test while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (October 23), on NBC!

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the 40-year-old This Is Us star plays a game of “Stuff Your Boxers” to help raise $10,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, courtesy of Ulta Beauty.

Justin also sat down on the couch and talked to Ellen about his upcoming wedding with fiancee Chrishell Stause, revealing he took her advice and hired a wedding planner.

Justin admits he’s most nervous for the first dance and Ellen volunteers tWtich to give him dance lessons to boost his confidence on the dance floor.


Justin Hartley Plays ‘Stuff Your Boxers’

Ellen Recruits tWitch as Justin Hartley’s Wedding Choreographer
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
