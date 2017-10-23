Justin Timberlake Addresses Returning to Super Bowl After 2004 Janet Jackson Exposure

Justin Timberlake is speaking out about being chosen for the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show after what happened when he took the stage back in 2004 with Janet Jackson.

If you don’t remember, during the Super Bowl halftime show over a decade ago, Justin exposed Janet‘s breast live on TV in a moment that briefly shocked the world.

When asked how he felt about returning to the stage after 2004, Justin told the Sunday Night Football crew, “Immediately, I was excited. It’s a huge moment so I was very excited.”

He was also asked if NFL execs spoke about the incident with him before signing him for this year. “That won’t happen this time. There was a little bit of that. But…no…that’s not going to happen.”