Top Stories
Matt Damon Knew Gwyneth Paltrow Was Sexually Harassed By Harvey Weinstein

Matt Damon Knew Gwyneth Paltrow Was Sexually Harassed By Harvey Weinstein

Justin Timberlake Addresses Returning to Super Bowl After 2004 Janet Jackson Exposure

Justin Timberlake Addresses Returning to Super Bowl After 2004 Janet Jackson Exposure

Mon, 23 October 2017 at 9:24 am

Justin Timberlake Addresses Returning to Super Bowl After 2004 Janet Jackson Exposure

Justin Timberlake Addresses Returning to Super Bowl After 2004 Janet Jackson Exposure

Justin Timberlake is speaking out about being chosen for the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show after what happened when he took the stage back in 2004 with Janet Jackson.

If you don’t remember, during the Super Bowl halftime show over a decade ago, Justin exposed Janet‘s breast live on TV in a moment that briefly shocked the world.

When asked how he felt about returning to the stage after 2004, Justin told the Sunday Night Football crew, “Immediately, I was excited. It’s a huge moment so I was very excited.”

He was also asked if NFL execs spoke about the incident with him before signing him for this year. “That won’t happen this time. There was a little bit of that. But…no…that’s not going to happen.”

Just Jared on Facebook
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 01
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 02
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 03
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 04
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 05
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 06
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 07
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 08
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 09
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 10
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 11
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 12
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 13
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 14
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 15
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 16
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 17
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 18
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 19
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 20
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 21
justin timberlake janet jackson exposure 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr