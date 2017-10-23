Top Stories
Kate Hudson Glams Up in Valentino After Day Date with Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson looks stunning in her gown while attending the Valentino x InStyle Cocktail Party on Sunday night (October 22) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress glammed up for the event after spending the day with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Kate and Danny were seen packing on the PDA while leaving a beach house party in Malibu that afternoon. See more pics in the gallery!

FYI: Kate is wearing a Valentino look at the event.
