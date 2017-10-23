Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 4:24 pm

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Are 'Dear Friends, Nothing More'

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Are 'Dear Friends, Nothing More'

Rumors have been swirling that Katharine McPhee and David Foster are dating and they haven’t been doing much to dispel the rumors.

The 33-year-old entertainer and the 67-year-old music producer have been spotted together many times over the past month, including at the David Foster Foundation event on Saturday (October 21) in Vancouver, Canada.

The next day, Katharine and David were seen getting a little handsy during a stroll in Brentwood, Calif.

Despite the several appearances together, the two are only friends.

Katharine and David are in no way romantically involved,” a source told People. “They are dear, old friends who genuinely love spending time together, but it is nothing more than that. They are also, however, both savvy enough to see quite obvious paparazzi stalking them, and they know how to have some fun with them.”
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee david foster just friends 01
katharine mcphee david foster just friends 02
katharine mcphee david foster just friends 03
katharine mcphee david foster just friends 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Foster, Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr