Katharine McPhee & David Foster Are 'Dear Friends, Nothing More'

Rumors have been swirling that Katharine McPhee and David Foster are dating and they haven’t been doing much to dispel the rumors.

The 33-year-old entertainer and the 67-year-old music producer have been spotted together many times over the past month, including at the David Foster Foundation event on Saturday (October 21) in Vancouver, Canada.

The next day, Katharine and David were seen getting a little handsy during a stroll in Brentwood, Calif.

Despite the several appearances together, the two are only friends.

“Katharine and David are in no way romantically involved,” a source told People. “They are dear, old friends who genuinely love spending time together, but it is nothing more than that. They are also, however, both savvy enough to see quite obvious paparazzi stalking them, and they know how to have some fun with them.”