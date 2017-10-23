Kelly Clarkson Posts Album Trailer with Previews of All 14 Songs

Kelly Clarkson will be dropping her eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, later this week and she’s whetting her fans appetites with this new album trailer!

The trailer includes previews of all 14 songs featured on the album, which is due in stores on October 27.

Kelly has a writing credit on four of the songs on the album and she served as the executive producer of the album.

“I am so excited to share Meaning Of Life with y’all… that I couldn’t wait and just had to give you a taste now!” Kelly tweeted.



Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life [Album Trailer]