Mon, 23 October 2017 at 6:48 pm

Kelly Clarkson Was Suicidal When She Was 'Really Skinny'

Kelly Clarkson Was Suicidal When She Was 'Really Skinny'

Kelly Clarkson says she wanted to kill herself at her lowest weight years ago.

The 35-year-old superstar recently revealed was miserable following the 2004 release of her album Breakaway and was under immense pressure to lose weight.

“When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense,” Kelly told Attitude magazine.

She added, “It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting. I like wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time.”

Kelly says her turning point came during the release of My Decemeber.

“There’s a song on My December called ‘Sober.’ There’s this line – ‘picked the weeds but kept the flowers’—and I just live my life by that, because you are who you surround yourself with. I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too. It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light,” Kelly explained.


