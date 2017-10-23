Kelly Clarkson Was Suicidal When She Was 'Really Skinny'

Kelly Clarkson says she wanted to kill herself at her lowest weight years ago.

The 35-year-old superstar recently revealed was miserable following the 2004 release of her album Breakaway and was under immense pressure to lose weight.

“When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense,” Kelly told Attitude magazine.

She added, “It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting. I like wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time.”

Kelly says her turning point came during the release of My Decemeber.

“There’s a song on My December called ‘Sober.’ There’s this line – ‘picked the weeds but kept the flowers’—and I just live my life by that, because you are who you surround yourself with. I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too. It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light,” Kelly explained.