Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Mon, 23 October 2017 at 8:39 pm

Kendall Jenner Steps Out After Purchasing $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Home

Kendall Jenner Steps Out After Purchasing $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Home

Kendall Jenner showed some skin as she enjoyed a night out in the Big Apple!

The 21-year-old model dazzled in a stunning silver dress while heading to an event on Monday (October 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

She flashed her long legs and some side boob in the plunging slit gown.

Kendall completed her look with a pair of matching heels, a Louis Vuitton Da Vinci purse, and dangling earrings, styling her hair back into a braid.

That same day, it was announced that Kendall had just purchased a five-bedroom, six-bath home in the Mulholland Estates of Beverly Hills, Calif., for $8.55 million, Trulia reports. The 6,625-square-foot estate once belonged to Charlie Sheen.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner stepping out in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 01
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 02
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 03
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 04
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 05
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 06
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 07
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 08
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 09
kendall jenner steps out after buying 8 million dollar beverly hills home 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr