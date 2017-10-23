Kendall Jenner Steps Out After Purchasing $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Home

Kendall Jenner showed some skin as she enjoyed a night out in the Big Apple!

The 21-year-old model dazzled in a stunning silver dress while heading to an event on Monday (October 23) in New York City.

She flashed her long legs and some side boob in the plunging slit gown.

Kendall completed her look with a pair of matching heels, a Louis Vuitton Da Vinci purse, and dangling earrings, styling her hair back into a braid.

That same day, it was announced that Kendall had just purchased a five-bedroom, six-bath home in the Mulholland Estates of Beverly Hills, Calif., for $8.55 million, Trulia reports. The 6,625-square-foot estate once belonged to Charlie Sheen.

