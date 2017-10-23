Kim Cattrall Says She's Never Been Friends With Her 'Sex & the City' Co-Stars

The drama between Kim Cattrall and the rest of the Sex and the City cast is continuing!

The 61-year-old actress has been at the center of the drama after reportedly being the reason that the cast will not be filming a third SATC movie.

After Kim recently called her relationship with the cast “toxic,” she’s now admitting that she’s never been friends with the other women.

“We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be,” Kim said on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

She added that her rumored demands for the third film were untrue.

“I never asked for any money. I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” Kim said.