Mon, 23 October 2017 at 8:37 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Has Afternoon Date With BFF Larsa Pippen

Kourtney Kardashian has been spending lots of time with BFF Larsa Pippen!

The duo were spotted while heading out of Alfred Coffee on Monday afternoon (October 23) in Los Angeles.

Kourtney kept it simple in a tank top and jeans, but paired it with cool white boots and sunglasses.

Kourt and Larsa seem to be making their afternoon tea outing at Alfred’s a daily affair, as they were also spotted at the shop’s Beverly Hills location on Friday.

While Kourtney doesn’t drink coffee, she recently revealed her go-to is a matcha latte, which she could be seen sipping on as she left the shop.
