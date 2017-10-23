Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 3:51 pm

Kris Jenner Debuts Blonde Hair, Kim Kardashian Jokes She's a 'Single White Female'

Kris Jenner just debuted a brand new hair color and her daughter Kim Kardashian is teasing her for copying her look!

Kim took to Instagram on Monday (October 23) to share a photo of Kris looking glam with her new blonde hair and she wrote, “Caption this…. mine is SWF.”

If you didn’t know, SWF stands for “single white female.” In the 1992 movie Single White Female, one of the characters becomes obsessive over the other one. Is Kris just trying to copy Kim‘s look?!

See the photo below!

Caption this…. mine is SWF

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

