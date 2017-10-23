Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Lifts Her Up in Sweet Snap

Lady Gaga‘s boyfriend Christian Carino lifts her into the air in this cute new snap from her social media.

The 31-year-old entertainer posted a series of photos from her “Sunday Funday” with her man. One snap shows Lady Gaga posing in front of a beautiful sunset in her bikini. You can see all three photos below.

Christian and Gaga were first linked back in February of this year. The first photos we have of the couple are some really cute PDA pics!

If you don’t know, Christian is a talent agent with CAA.